Keep Your Diet Healthy and Diverse with Recipe Calendar 2.0

Harmonic Soft announces Recipe Calendar 2.0 for iOS and Android devices. Recipe Calendar is a meal planner that offers 50 diet plans and automatically generates a shopping list for the chosen recipes. Virtually anyone can find a suitable menu: vegetarian, paleo, low carb, mom and child, gluten-free, etc. The new version supports filtering by cost and cooking time, as well as exclusion of unwanted ingredients.

