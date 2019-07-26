Capture Screenshots of Any Shape with Screenshot Maker for macOS

Lithuania indie development team Apso MB today announces Screenshot Maker – Pro Creator 1.0, their exciting new screen capturing tool for the Mac. The app allows users to capture a unique screenshot by drawing any shape on the screen. Screenshot Maker enables users to place points of a shape on the screen to outline the capture area. In addition to freehand shape capturing, the app offers a collection of default shapes. Users can also draw and save custom screenshot shapes for future use.

