Boundary Labs releases Memoir 3

Boundary Labs is happy to announce availability of Memoir 3 through both our website and the Mac App Store. Memoir 3 is a total rewrite of the popular note taking and journaling software for macOS. It features a powerful organizer, calendar, and search that work together to help you keep organized. And, with a clean, elegant interface, Memoir makes for a distraction-free organizational experience that helps you work faster with keyboard shortcuts abound.

