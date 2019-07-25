Top Contacts Now Brings Powerful CRM Features to macOS Contacts List

Retexlab LLC today announces Top Contacts 1.3.1, their advanced contact manager for macOS. Top Contacts brings a powerful set of Customer Relationship Management features to the familiar list of contacts. The app allows users to log all relevant information, events, tasks and files for each contact directly in the app. Top Contacts’ built-in calendar and to-do list lets users plan and track all activities of their contact list while all their valuable data is synced across devices via iCloud.

