NeoFinder Mac 7.4.1 with Canon Compressed RAW .cr3 Support

Norbert M. Doerner today released NeoFinder 7.4.1, a smaller update for the Digital Asset Manager NeoFinder Mac 7.x. The new version adds more image file support (Canon compressed .cr3, Phase One EIP, Sigma X3F, Clip Studio “.clip”), and nine more data columns for the List View. Also included are numerous improvements, also for macOS 10.14.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



