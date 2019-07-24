Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput DOC 2.5.12, a security update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Word. The only Word output automation tool on the Mac market, BatchOutput automates printing and exporting to PDF from Word. The app offers batch printing, PDF security, variable file names, single page export and more. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.
BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Is Now Notarized by Apple
