Shopping Guru 1.1 Released

Cloud Nine Apps, LLC. announces Shopping Guru 1.1, a free mobile app to plan, shop and save with Amazon with a novel approach. Shopping Guru makes it easy to do goal-driven purchases by organizing these into projects. With several other useful features like price drop alerts, managing ad hoc items purchases, a savings dashboard, Shopping Guru is a perfect shopping companion. This release adds the much desired Android support and a few usability improvements.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



