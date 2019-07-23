Major Pixelmator Pro update adds incredible Photos editing extension

The Pixelmator Team today releases Pixelmator Pro 1.4 Hummingbird, a major update to their award-winning image editor for macOS. Version 1.4 introduces an incredible new Photos extension, bringing the entire Pixelmator Pro app to Photos, as well as an all-new Zoom tool, an improved Crop tool, and much more. The new extension for the Photos app includes every single tool and feature from Pixelmator Pro, integrating the entire app within Photos.

