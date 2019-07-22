LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.25, a security update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer allows users to reduce InDesign link size by eliminating excess image data. The app can also convert colors and file formats, merge layers and more. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security requirements and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



