ExcelRT Builder 2.0 Allows Spreadsheet Author to Become App Developer

ExcelRT 2.0 adds ExcelRT Builder for developers. Use ExcelRT Builder to polish a converted Excel workbook or author a new workbook based solution that can be delivered as a standalone App on macOS, Windows or Linux. A Microsoft Excel workbook can be converted to ExcelRT format using a free conversion tool. Using ExcelRT Builder, the workbook can be refined into a finished application.

