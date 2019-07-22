Albany based developer, CrioSoft LLC today releases Amperes 4.0, a major update to its popular information app for iOS. Amperes will display the remaining run times for different activities and the most critical information about a user’s device, such as device space, memory, thermal status, network, screen and more. Version 4.0 adds a new user interface, more detailed system information, better ways to compare and test iPhone or iPad chargers, and wires.
Amperes 4.0 for iOS is out – App for phone battery, chargers and wires
