Amperes 4.0 for iOS is out – App for phone battery, chargers and wires

Albany based developer, CrioSoft LLC today releases Amperes 4.0, a major update to its popular information app for iOS. Amperes will display the remaining run times for different activities and the most critical information about a user’s device, such as device space, memory, thermal status, network, screen and more. Version 4.0 adds a new user interface, more detailed system information, better ways to compare and test iPhone or iPad chargers, and wires.

