Storage Made Easy(R) (SME) has announced that it has updated its iOS, Android and macOS client applications for its secure multi-cloud content management Enterprise File Fabric(TM) solution. The Storage Made Easy File Manager application for iOS has been updated with a number of improvements that include support for streaming videos, as well as improvements to devices using iOS’s Accessibility tools.
Storage Made Easy Updates Its Multi-Cloud iOS, Android and Mac Apps
