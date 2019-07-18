Spend Stack: Smarter Lists built on iCloud out Thursday, the 18th

Missouri based Dreaming In Binary LLC today introduces Spend Stack, a first of its kind list app in all App Store territories Thursday, July 18th. Spend Stack can keep a to-the-penny running total of its item’s cost. It accounts for sales tax in the area, and users can apply discounts by percentage or fixed amount, price produce by weight and more. Built on iCloud, users can also sync their data to any iOS device as well as collaborate in real time with other users they share their list with.

