DEVONtechnologies releases DEVONthink 3 Beta 4

DEVONtechnologies today releases the fourth beta of DEVONthink 3.0 for Mac. The update improves working with PDFs, sheets, and Markdown documents. Annotating documents becomes more powerful and so does converting scans with OCR and accessing them via the web interface. Especially users in education will like the completely overhauled templates. And new users are now welcomed with a tour of the main new features. Finally, beta 4 brings many additional improvements and performance enhancement.

