Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.24, a security update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign. The app offers batch processing, layer versioning, custom scripts integration, PDF security presets and other time-saving options. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security requirements and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

