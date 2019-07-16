WaterField Unveils Handcrafted Executive Leather Laptop Messenger

California based WaterField Designs announces the Executive Leather Messenger, a full-grain leather laptop bag designed to support hard-working, style-smart professionals who dash from lunch meetings to board meetings. Plush laptop and tablet compartments, a rolling suitcase passthrough, and a streamlined premium leather design make this new messenger the ideal work bag for the Digital Age. Thick, full-grain leather with raw edges exudes rugged yet sophisticated look.

