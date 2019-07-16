Digital Heaven makes all Final Cut Pro X plug-ins available for free

Digital Heaven today announced their freeware range for Final Cut Pro X has been significantly enhanced with the addition of 10 video plug-ins that were previously on sale for almost $180. These free plug-ins bring some powerful features to Final Cut Pro X including animated counters, split-screen effects, burned-in subtitles, fixing of dead pixels on footage and six dynamic transitions making them a must-have package for any video editor.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



