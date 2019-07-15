WidsMob InstaBeauty Pro Provides Easy and Fast Portrait Editing

WidsMob Technology Ltd. (WidsMob) announces WidsMob InstaBeauty Pro for Mac. WidsMob InstaBeauty Pro is the upgrade version of WidsMob InstaBeauty. It adds face key points for users to retouch portraits and optimize all the skin areas accurately. The built-in portrait makeup and face skin retouching filters are easy to use. All photo retouching can be finished in clicks.

