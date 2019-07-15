SynchroLife Releases App To Earn Cryptocurrency Just By Dining Out

GINKAN Inc., managing company of SynchroLife, the social restaurant review service, announces the world’s first mobile app service for iOS and Android to reward users with cryptocurrency for dining at participating restaurants. SynchroLife is using a token economy to destroy the traditional restaurant industry advertisement model and benefit both diners and restaurants. SynchroLife also includes a restaurant recommendation AI which guides users to the best restaurants instantly.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



