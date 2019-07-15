Admixer Technologies announces an update ad network owners can’t miss: now Header Bidding is available in Admixer.Network solution. With this update ad network owners now have a new opportunity to leverage the full potential of Header Bidding to increase their earnings and bring more profit to publishers.
Admixer.Network Launches Header Bidding
