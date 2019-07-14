Chorus: The Voice of Communities & Their Independent Businesses

Talking Places Limited is happy to announce the released of Chorus, a major new Lifestyle app for iPhones and iPads that connects communities and regenerates their local businesses in new and exciting ways. We’re Chorus. We’re local. We’re vocal. And we’re connecting you to your community. Chorus allows users to immerse yourself in a neighbourhood, enjoy all its latest offers, promotions, events and experiences.

