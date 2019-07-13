Rigel Networks, an End to End IT Service Provider Company, today announced it has entered a Silver Partnership with Kentico Software, the Web Content and Customer Experience Management Provider, to provide customers with conversion-oriented web development solutions. Combining the correct blend of Kentico technology and designs, we create and manage high performing websites and online stores by using our Kentico Web Development Solutions.
Rigel Networks Is Now A Kentico Certified Silver Partner
Rigel Networks, an End to End IT Service Provider Company, today announced it has entered a Silver Partnership with Kentico Software, the Web Content and Customer Experience Management Provider, to provide customers with conversion-oriented web development solutions. Combining the correct blend of Kentico technology and designs, we create and manage high performing websites and online stores by using our Kentico Web Development Solutions.