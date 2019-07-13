Rigel Networks Is Now A Kentico Certified Silver Partner

Rigel Networks, an End to End IT Service Provider Company, today announced it has entered a Silver Partnership with Kentico Software, the Web Content and Customer Experience Management Provider, to provide customers with conversion-oriented web development solutions. Combining the correct blend of Kentico technology and designs, we create and manage high performing websites and online stores by using our Kentico Web Development Solutions.

