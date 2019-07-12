BatchOutput for Microsoft PowerPoint Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput PPT 2.2.16, a security update to its output automation solution for Microsoft PowerPoint. In addition to batch printing, the software lets users carry out automated professional feature-rich PDF production directly from PowerPoint. Users can reduce PDF file size, optimize images and encrypt PDF files. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

