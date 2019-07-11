Voice Your Choice with Yes, No, Maybe So

Texan mobile applications company, Iinsha, has launched its social polling app, YNMS. An Acronym for Yes No Maybe So, the app has engaging features such as image comparison and audio & video polls. People can vote their preferences on a variety of topics including fashion, cars, technology, current events, food, health and fitness. With immersive social media features, YNMS is positioned to change the way users across social media platforms voice out their preferences.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



