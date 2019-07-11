Rage Quit Games releases Evil Lands on the App Stores worldwide. Set in a fantasy medieval world, Evil Lands is a real-time multiplayer game. Exploring the variety of maps, you will be able to complete many quests and collect loot from the defeated enemies. The item system lets you wear different armor sets and weapons, which not only add a visual effect, but also specific bonuses to your performance. The character customization options allow you to play as a warrior, sorceress or assassin.
Top-tier multiplayer fantasy RPG for mobile "Evil Lands" out now
