HDRtist NX2 for macOS – Power to Make Magic

Ohanaware Co., Ltd. announce the immediate release of HDRtist NX2, a substantial update to their line of High Dynamic Range Imaging software for the macOS operating system. NX2 is the fourth revision in the HDRtist family of applications, which Ohanaware started back in 2009. This version is a complete rewrite of the prior HDRtist NX application, allowing for a significantly improved engine, modern interface, and extendable functionality.

