Hook Allows Mac Users to Access the Documents Relevant to Task at Hand

Canadian indie development team, CogSci Apps Corp. today announces Hook 1.0, their handy digital utility for macOS. This CogSci Apps(R) invention allows users to access the information that is most relevant to their current task by allowing them to instantly link other documents, projects, web pages, and more, to their currently open item. They can then instantly navigate between the linked items, with no need for multiple Mac Finder windows, tags, Spotlight, or other macOS trappings.

