America's Favorite Puzzle Creator has a New Jumble Crosswords App

Adveractive, Inc. and Tribune Content Agency, LLC today announce Giant Jumble Crosswords for iOS. Puzzle masters David L. Hoyt and Jeff Knurek create the daily Jumble puzzles that are played by millions of people in over 600 newspapers and websites worldwide. David L. Hoyt invented the Jumble Crossword format and this new app features a giant selection of David’s fast and fun crosswords. This app will delight word puzzle lovers all over the globe.

