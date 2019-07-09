SheetPlanner Update Brings New Features to Popular Mac Planning App

Virginia-based indie developer, SheetPlanner Software LLC today announces SheetPlanner 1.1, an important update to their popular planning, project and task tracking application for macOS. SheetPlanner allows anyone to easily organize tasks, perform long range planning, manage projects, and more. Users can plan and visualize goals in a convenient timeline view. Version 1.1 brings several new features, including the ability to connect rows to establish a dependency, and much more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



