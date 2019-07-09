PDFpen 11.1 Improves Table Data Selection, Adds Automatic Page Rotation

California based developer, Smile, releases PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.1, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Users can easily add signatures, text, and images, make changes and correct typos, OCR scanned docs, fill out forms and more. Easily mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough. Version 11.1 improves column and table data selection and adds automatic page rotation options for scans.

