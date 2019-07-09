Moth Software announces Mail Archiver X 5.1 – faster than ever

Moth Software today announces Mail Archiver X 5.1 for Mac OS X, an important feature update to their app designed as a companion to the user’s email application. Particularly valuable for businesses and individuals alike, Mail Archiver X allows consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails. Emails may be saved in the application’s native database format, Evernote, Filemaker or PDF. Version 5.1 makes archiving from AppleMail so much faster.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



