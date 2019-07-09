BatchOutput PDF Is Now Notarized By Apple: Print Automation Tool

Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 2.2.39, a security update to company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac. The only consumer-oriented product for automatic PDF printing on the Mac market, the software lets users to process PDF files from hot folders. The app saves users the time and effort of printing PDF files manually. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

