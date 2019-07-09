64BitApps Releases Color Ray v.1.0 for Mac

64BitApps today introduces Color Ray, a Mac app that allows anyone to visually enhance their photos by combining artistic color effects like Black & White, Sepia, Sketch and Oil Painting. Users can easily edit both the background and foreground layers of their photo. Color Ray uses an adjustable brush so that users can select the foreground area of their photo with precision and it also features an Eraser Mode. Users can save their photo in various file formats and more.

