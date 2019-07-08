Go64 checks for 32-bit apps incompatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina

St. Clair Software is happy to provide Go64, a free application that identifies 32-bit apps that are incompatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina. In addition to scanning for applications that are 32-bit, Go64 also warns users about 64-bit apps that contain 32-bit plugins, frameworks or services, as these may also present compatibility issues. For each app, buttons provide one-click access to the developer’s website or to a web search to find more information.

