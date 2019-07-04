Putty for Mac 9.1.1 Has Been Released

California based WinOnMacs today announces Putty for Mac 9.1.1 for MacOS. Version 9.1.1 is another major release, fixing many macos Mojave bugs. Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet and more. Official versions of Putty are available on Unix-like platforms, and now it’s widely available for Mac systems running OSX 10.12.6 or higher.

