64-bit Applications Arrive in Virtual TimeClock 19

Redcort Software announces that their new Virtual TimeClock 19 release is 64-bit native, adds support for HiDPI displays, macOS Dark Mode, and offers a Kiosk option for centralized employee time clocks. Virtual TimeClock users will find version 19 completely familiar, while the program runs faster, more efficiently, and is more visually pleasing with dozens of subtle visual enhancements.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



