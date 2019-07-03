Cryptocurrency Twin Launches App to help Investors Avoid Losing Billions

ZLOADR limited introduces Zloadr – Bitcoin Wallet 1.0, its new due diligence wallet app for iOS and Android devices. Zloadr – Bitcoin Wallet offers the latest, most transparent information on cryptos before investing. The app provides banks, investors and financial institutions with free unbiased solidly researched information that is completely transparent; useful and reliable when providing loans, financial assistance or making investment decisions on crypto-backed properties and assets.

