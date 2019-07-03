Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top rated applications for June 2019. Passwords Keeper is a password storage app. Journey of Water is a cartoon like tutorial. Bing Bong is a ball catching game. SimDif creates eye-catching websites on Android. Pictoword keeps brain sharp.
Source: New feed
AlphaDigits Top Rated Mobile Apps June 2019
