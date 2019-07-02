SecuritySpy 5.0 – Major Update to macOS CCTV Software

Ben Software today announced the release of SecuritySpy 5.0, a major update to the premier multi-camera video surveillance software for the Mac. With smart motion detection powered by AI, flexible recording features, remote monitoring and an intuitive user interface, SecuritySpy is ideal for all CCTV applications, from home to professional use. Version 5.0 has many improvements including AI-based object detection using deep neural networks, and support for the ultra-efficient H.265 video format.

