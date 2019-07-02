HoudahGeo 5.3: Photo geotagging solution adds Apple HEIC support

Houdah Software announces HoudahGeo 5.3, a major update to the photo geotagging tool for Mac. HoudahGeo tags photos with location coordinates and names. Standard EXIF, XMP, and IPTC geotags allow photo cataloging tools to organize and find photos by location. HoudahGeo works with Apple Photos, iPhoto, Aperture, and Adobe Lightroom Classic. This update adds support for Apple HEIC and Canon CR3 files. HoudahGeo 5.3 now also looks good in MacOS Dark Mode.

