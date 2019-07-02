A picture is worth a thousand words – visualize your message

Swiss development firm, Absolutum Ltd today introduces Visualize it 1.0, its new productivity app for iOS. Effortlessly create professional looking visualizations in no time. Visualize it is a state-of-the-art companion on the smartphone for users to learn to visualize, find appropriate visualizations in a large library and expand it with their own visualizations for quick access. With access to a private library of icons and symbols, communicate better and more precisely with your team.

