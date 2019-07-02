A Mobile-Based Learning App For Toddlers

First Media today releases My First University 2.0.14, an important update to its popular learning app for iOS and Android devices. Creative, fun, and exceptionally easy to use, My First University enables pre-school children to play & learn ABC, counting, shapes, colors, and other foundational skills through fun games & videos that are designed by experts. Version 2.0.14 offers a colorful sunny design, offering a new Spatial Concepts category, new Summer theme, with bug fixes and improvements.

