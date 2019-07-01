Magnin Casino Challenge for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox

Texas based developer, Magnin & Associates today introduces Magnin Casino Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. Enjoy the thrill of simulated casino gambling on your iPhone or iPad. No money exchanges hands, nor are there any in-app purchases. Players can hoose between blackjack, roulette, Big-6 Money Wheel, video poker, and a variety of slot machines. Game is multiplayer and multi-platform, supporting most popular smartphones, tablets, and computers.

