A Better Finder Rename 11 Enters Beta Testing

publicspace today announces the beginning of the public beta testing phase for version 11 of A Better Finder Rename, their popular batch file renaming solution for macOS. A Better Finder Rename has long been the leading file, photo, video and music renaming utility on the Mac. The app is a sophisticated tool that caters for the full range of file renaming tasks encountered by the creative professional. Version 11 introduces file filters, improved presets handling and much more besides.

