24U Software adds mobile payment terminals to Gonector

Longtime Czech-based developer, 24U Software today releases Gonector 1.2.2, a FileMaker plug-in that allows a native application for iPhone or iPad, built using the FileMaker iOS App SDK, to communicate directly with mobile hardware devices. The new version adds direct support for mobile payment terminals from Infinite Peripherals and Ingenico, making it possible to seamlessly integrate credit card payments processing directly to the custom app developed with the FileMaker platform.

