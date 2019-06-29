PFiddlesoft releases UI Browser 2.8.2, an update to the “ultimate assistant” for Apple’s AppleScript GUI Scripting and Accessibility technologies in macOS Yosemite 10.10 or later. UI Browser helps users to explore, manipulate, and monitor the user interface of most macOS applications running on their computer. With the push of a button, it also generates AppleScript statements to control any application using GUI Scripting, even applications that are not otherwise scriptable.

