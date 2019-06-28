24U Software has a new website and updates all plug-ins

24U Software has launched a completely new company website, making it easier and faster to find relevant information about 24U’s services and products. Along with the new website release, also all 24U’s FileMaker plug-ins were updated to no longer depend on any 3rd party license validation services and to perform better especially with the recently released FileMaker 18 platform. This update is available free of charge to all customers using the current version.

