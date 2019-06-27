Navicat – the leading database administration solution, today announced that it has been named to the DBTA Top 100 – The Companies That Matter Most in Data, a special list that salutes today’s top companies in data management and analysis.
Navicat Again Named " Top 100 Companies" by DBTA
