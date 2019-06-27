Hyperbolic Software releases Umbrella – Duplicate file prevention tool

Hyperbolic Software today introduces Umbrella, the company’s new duplicate prevention utility for macOS. Once a source is added, Umbrella monitors the folder content and reports any duplicates the moment they are created. Duplicates are automatically marked for fast removal. Unobtrusive, easy-to-use, and powerful, Umbrella sports a modern and efficient interface, users can easily customize criteria to determine the duplicates.

