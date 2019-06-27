Graphic Inspector Is Now Notarized By Apple: Image Preflight Tool

Zevrix Solutions announces Graphic Inspector 2.4.4, a security update to company’s quality control solution for images and vector graphics files. Graphic Inspector can locate documents with specific attributes such as resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and more. The app is the only tool on the market that can preflight both raster images and vector files. The new version was updated to satisfy new security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



